Bowling Green - Zelma Ray Jones, 79, of Bowling Green, died May 1, 2022, in the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Barren County native was born on April 19, 1943, to the late Bruce Simmons and Elizabeth Simmons Lewis. Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Leroy Jones, as well as one son, Dwayne Jones; her sister, Lydia Faye Simmons; and stepbrothers, William Emberton, Dwight Lewis, Jerry Lewis, and David Lewis.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her son, Tim (Keitha) Jones; one granddaughter, Anne-Claire Jones; her sisters, Virginia Sue Majors, and Anna Yaeger; and her stepbrothers, Danny Emberton, Roger Lewis, and Ricky Lewis. Mrs. Jones was a former employee of Bowling Green High School Cafeteria and enjoyed cooking for her loved ones. Mrs. Jones attended North Bowling Green Church of God. The family will hold a visitation at Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Ln) on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 4 PM - 7 PM, and again on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 10 AM until 1 PM with the Funeral Service beginning at 1 PM and the burial immediately following in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Memphis, TN, in her honor.
