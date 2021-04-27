Bowling Green – Zoann “Zoe” Marie Price passed away peacefully at the age of 59 on April 23, 2021. Zoe was born May 20, 1961 in Anchorage, Alaska to the late David Julius and Martha Harrison Andress. She is also preceded in death by her grandparents James Harrison and Lucy Glass. Zoe loved the Lord and enjoyed worshipping at Crossland Community Church in Bowling Green. She enjoyed a successful career as a United flight attendant, then joined Eagle Industries in sales and later exceled in hospitality management. Zoe was selected for the prestigious Castell Project in Atlanta, GA, a national hospitality mentoring program. She joined in their mission to advance diversity in hospitality industry leadership. She served on multiple community boards. With a servant’s heart, Zoe was always looking for ways to help others. She volunteered with the Alzheimer’s Association, the American Cancer Society, and the Warren County Humane Society. Zoe loved travel, sporting events, concerts, and time with her family and dogs. Zoe was a loving wife, mother, grandparent, sister, aunt and friend who will be deeply missed by all. Zoe is survived by her husband Dan Price; son Ryan Price (Julie); daughter Kerri Booker (Nathan); sisters Dawn Tempelton and Pam Andress; brothers Bruce Andress (Maria) and David Andress, Jr. (Sue); grandchildren Kate, Kaylee, Wyatt, Westin, and Grady; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews who she loved very much. Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm Thursday April 29, 2021 at Crossland Community Church with a Memorial Service beginning at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested expressions of sympathy to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
