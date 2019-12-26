Bowling Green - Zula Bewley Cowles, 81, of Bowling Green went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 25, 2019 surrounded by her family at Greenview Regional Hospital.
The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late Wilbert and Millie Gipson Bewley and is preceded in death by two sisters, Mae Doss & Mary Bryant and two brothers, Ossie and John Bewley. She was a retired cafeteria worker for Warren County schools and a farmer. Zula was a member of Boiling Springs General Baptist Church and the Women's breakfast club. She loved her flower gardening.
Her survivors include her four children, Ernie Cowles, Yvonne Cowles, Susie Goodhue (Shakey) and Penny Jones (David); four grandchildren, Lacey Goodhue, Tristan Jones, Travis Jones and Trey Jones; one great grandchild, Madison Goodhue; two brothers, James "Tinker" Bewley (Norma Jean), and Ralph Bewley (Linda); two sisters, Clara Napier (M.A.) and Hazel Wilson (Tommy); several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.