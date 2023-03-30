Beth Haselhoff is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who has worked for nearly three years at LifeSkills Children’s Crisis Unit (CCSU). “I have a passion for working with children during some of the most difficult times in their lives,” Haselhoff said. “My favorite part of my job is helping young people learn how to advocate for themselves and also advocating for those who cannot.”
When asked to address some of the most common types of child abuse she has dealt with, Haselhoff had this to say, “Unfortunately, I have seen a wide range of abuse in my position. The most prevalent being sexual abuse and physical abuse. But I also see neglect; domestic abuse; emotional abuse; and trafficking (where grooming is involved), that is often overlooked, and usually occurs through social media such as snapchat, tiktok, etc.”
Haselhoff said she believes the majority of children who she counsels in therapy for depression, anxiety, and PTSD have suffered some form of abuse.
“I am certain there is a lot of abuse that goes undetected and unreported. In my experience, children try to hide their abuse,” Haselhoff said. “They may have been threatened to keep silent, or they don’t want to get the abuser in trouble. Abuse often influences children to change their behavior and become more reactive to situations and, if gone untreated, can affect them for the rest of their lives. However, with appropriate therapy and support, they can heal and live healthy lives.”
Haselhoff strongly encourages parents and community members to educate themselves about the signs of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse—what they might look like and how they can manifest in children.
Team Kentucky website: https://icareaboutkids.ky.gov lists the following as often certain recognizable physical and behavioral signals of child abuse or neglect:
• Nightmares, sleep problems, extreme fears without an obvious explanation;
• Sudden or unexplained personality changes;
• An older child behaving like a younger child (for example, bedwetting or thumb sucking);
• Develops fear of certain places or resists being alone with an adult or young person for unknown causes;
• Shows resistance to routine bathing or removing clothes even in appropriate situations;
• Play, writing, drawings or dreams of sexual or frightening images;
• Refuses to talk about a secret he or she has with an adult or older child;
• Stomach aches or illness, often with no identifiable reason;
• Uses new or adult words for body parts;
• Engages in adult-like sexual activities with toys, objects or other children;
• Develops special relationship with older friends that may include unexplained money, gifts or privileges;
• Develops physical symptoms such as unexplained soreness, pain or bruises around genitalia or mouth.
Many people think that therapists, doctors, teachers and other officials are the only individuals required by law to report suspected abuse, but Kentucky Law mandates it is the duty of anyone who has reasonable cause to believe that a child is abused or neglected to report this information.
For non-emergency reporting, call 1-877-597-2331 or 1-877-KYSAFE.
Reporting is anonymous.
If there is an immediate danger of death or physical injury, call 911.
“I strongly encourage anyone who suspects abuse to please report,” said Haselhoff. “One action can change a child's life forever. Child abuse is a complex issue statewide, and it will take everyone working together to address the systemic issues contributing to the abuse. Silence serves no one.”
Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills, Inc., a non-profit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction, and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.