Happy birthday for Oct. 5: Work hard, and get everything in order. The time to forge into new territory is just around the corner, but first you have to be ready. Your numbers are 9, 11, 20, 27, 31, 39, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen, gather information, study the potential outcome and consider what’s in it for you. Know what you want and what you are willing to give. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change of heart or mind won’t please everyone, but it will spare you getting involved in something that isn’t worth your while. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get moving, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results you get. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Think before you take action. Emotions will surface quickly if you are sensitive to what others do or say. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do something that challenges you physically or gives you the incentive to look and feel your best. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stick to what works for you. If someone tries to talk you into something questionable, have enough willpower to say no. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t let emotional matters escalate. Get along with others, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen to what friends, relatives and those seeking advice have to say. Choose your words carefully when making suggestions. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pick up the pace, and aim to get things done. If you wait for someone to pitch in and help, you will accomplish little. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your persuasive charm will encourage others to see things your way. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t take on anything that could get you in trouble physically, emotionally or financially. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Doing something that will make a difference to your community or family will lead to interesting encounters. HHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.