We’re living in an ever-changing, charging-forward community, as evidenced by 2022, and our dive into further transformation as a major regional and Kentucky city continues its trek forward.
The past year has seen more improvements, evolutions in the economy – despite the throes of inflation and a stuttering supply chain – and steps forward overall as a place where people want to move to and will continue to pile in.
There was in 2022 and continues to be healing for those in the wake of the December 2021 tornadoes. Recovery continues for many people. Such an impactful, deadly event’s remnants don’t go away quickly.
It literally has reshaped our city in many ways, evidenced by the scars still evident in neighborhoods and business areas.
There were bright spots as well. The announcement of a major battery plant for the Kentucky Transpark will be a powerful spark to an already blossoming area for jobs and growth.
Then there was the groundbreaking for the long-sought veterans nursing home.
After nearly three decades, there is a change at the top of county government as longtime Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon stepped down, giving way to election winner Doug Gorman.
There was some closure to the sudsy Lost River Cave as it was determined the source of the problem of the water pollution was traced to a local industry.
Changes politically also were significant as the trend of voters moving to the GOP tilted the balance of power ever so slightly as there are now more Republican voters than Democrats both in Warren County and in Kentucky.
The area continues to position itself as a strong center of growth and economic power.
We look forward to a strong, healthy 2023, and we wish everyone a happy New Year as they take part in the continuing transition of Bowling Green and the region into a better place to live, a home that offers much to its citizens and a promise of better days ahead.