Happy birthday for Nov. 20: Opportunity is heading your way. Choose the path that lifts you up. Your numbers are 9, 12, 20, 24, 33, 42, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Show someone you love how much you care and what your intentions are. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A partnership looks promising and will offer something that will change your life. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You will impress some people with your charm and chatter, but not everyone. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may have trouble with one of your peers if you try to mix business with pleasure. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Having fun at someone’s expense will make you look bad. Focus on self-improvement, not trying to change others. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your timing is off, especially when it comes to personal or domestic situations. Too much of anything will lead to trouble or send the wrong message. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Live and learn. Stand back and observe what everyone is doing. Don’t make decisions because someone is pressuring you. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change at home will ease your stress. It’s time to put your needs first. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick to the truth and be a good listener, but refrain from interfering. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A positive change is heading your way. Embrace a chance of a lifetime that is heading your way. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Slow down and think matters through. Don’t let anger set in, or mistakes will happen. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll be faced with too many options. HHH
