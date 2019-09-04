Happy birthday for Sept. 5: Think big, but when it comes time to initiate your plans, take one step at a time. Your numbers are 4, 12, 18, 23, 27, 36, 40.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look over your finances and medical records, and check lottery tickets that you’ve stashed away somewhere safe. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Have a good reason and a plan in place before you make a move. Make plans for someone you love. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pay attention, listen to what’s being said and make decisions based on what’s most practical. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): The changes you make to your living arrangements or surroundings will lift your spirits. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It’s best to have a plan in place and to put your effort where it will bring the highest return. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get together with people who make you think. Dump dead weight, and move forward with precision. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Being friendly and doing too much for others will encourage someone to take advantage of you. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): With a little effort, you can reinvent your plans to suit trends and markets. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you give in to someone who takes advantage of you, it will lower your self-esteem. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change at home will take you by surprise. Contracts should be handled with moderation. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Being honest will put an end to manipulative tactics that play on your emotions. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t trust anyone trying to talk you into overspending or participating in indulgent beavior. HH
