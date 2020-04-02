Happy birthday for April 3: Don’t sit back. You have a greater edge than you realize. Be persistent, and forge into the future with optimism and the desire to take over. Your numbers are 4, 12, 23, 27, 32, 35, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Give your all, and get what you deserve. Courage, dedication and personal gain are heading your way. You will leave a lasting impression if you get involved in games of chance that require intelligence and a competitive drive. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Show consistency, finish what you start and pay attention to detail. Refuse to let an emotional situation take over or cause you to make a poor decision. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Getting things done on time is crucial. Don’t dilly-dally when taking care of your responsibilities is required. How you help others will influence your reputation as well as the favors someone grants you. Step up and make a difference. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take advantage of an opportunity. A change that concerns you will turn out better than anticipated. Look for ways to spend less and bring in more money. Getting your finances in order will ease stress. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep an open mind, but don’t give in to someone pressuring you to do something that doesn’t suit your needs. Emotions will be difficult to control. Rely on common sense, and you will avoid a costly mistake. Make physical fitness a priority. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spend wisely, negotiate carefully and choose to work alone. Joint ventures will leave you in a vulnerable position. Make practical changes that will encourage learning whatever you need to know to advance. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep busy, focus on the present and refuse to get caught in someone’s melodrama. A change that offers a better quality of life or that eases stress should be on your to-do list. Strive for equality in meaningful relationships. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Live up to your potential, not that of someone who is asking or expecting too much for too little. Know your worth, and protect your integrity as well as your reputation. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Expect to face opposition. Don’t let frustration take over when you should be concerned with maintaining what you’ve worked so hard to achieve. Let your actions and accomplishments be your calling card. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll have big plans when it comes to financial matters. Set your sights on what you want to achieve, and make changes that will be conducive to reaching your goal. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Confusion will set in if you let someone play with your emotions. Refuse to make a change under pressure. If you feel someone is pushing or manipulating you, back away. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at the fine print, pay attention to detail and make decisions based on facts and common sense. HHH
