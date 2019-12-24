Happy birthday for Dec. 25: Secrets are best kept this year. If you are too loose with your words, they will come back to haunt you. Look for any opportunity to bring about positive financial changes. Consider sizing down or taking a stab at a minimalist lifestyle. Your numbers are 5, 11, 18, 25, 32, 37, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Share stories, ideas and plans, and you’ll be offered suggestions that will encourage you to start preparing to make positive changes in your life. Getting together with family will be just what you need to lift your spirits. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change of pace will do you a world of good. Getting back to your roots, listening to old-timers talk about the past and engaging in a little free-spirited action with the youngsters in the family will be memorable. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Dress up and enjoy the spirit of the season. Spending time with people you love will be uplifting and lead to thoughts about what you want to do next. Consider your options, and be open to suggestions. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotions will surface if you don’t keep busy. Someone dear to you will offer an unexpected proposal that will lead to a unique opportunity and welcome change next year. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let what others do or say upset you. Use your intelligence and charm to navigate your way through the family dynamics, demands and differences. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It’s all about the young and the elderly. The insight offered will be enlightening, and the wisdom and enthusiasm will give you the fuel you need to follow through with your plans. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Speak from the heart, make a toast to the host and let someone you love know how much you care. Sharing your plans with family and friends will fortify your commitment to follow through. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Offer to lend a helping hand, be prepared to entertain and converse with those who need a little attention, but don’t lose sight of what makes you happy and healthy. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get involved in the physical aspect of the festive season, play with the youngsters in the family or set up a rigorous routine that ensures physical fitness. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The changes that take place at home will have an effect on your physical well-being. Stick to basics, don’t overdo it and listen to sound advice from someone close to you. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Time spent with the ones you love will bring about positive change. Share your thoughts and feelings, and focus on positive progress and a healthier lifestyle. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your emotions tucked away and your opinions to yourself. HH
