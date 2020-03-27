Happy birthday for March 28: Attitude will make a difference. Pouring your heart and soul into whatever you pursue will bring the results you want. Your numbers are 8, 14, 22, 24, 33, 37, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Find a unique way to get what you want. An original idea will spark enthusiasm in others and help you gain the support you need. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Jump in and take responsibility for your life and your happiness. If you take the initiative and make things happen, you can fulfill your dreams. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t mislead someone. Be precise and honest to avoid getting into a predicament that can limit your freedom. Make modifications to the way you live that will make you happy. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A change will turn out better than anticipated. Be willing to try something new and to enjoy what life has to offer. A little fun will attract positive attention. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Promote your ideas and the skills you can offer. Participate in community events, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Know your worth, and don’t hesitate to charge for your services. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do the unexpected by surprising the ones you love. Host an event or plan a mini-vacation or family outing that will bring you closer together. Love and romance are on the rise. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of your responsibilities, and keep moving forward. If someone is not pulling his or her weight, say something. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change of scenery will be uplifting. Go on a property hunt, or source out a place that you find inspirational or adventuresome. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep busy, do something constructive and, most of all, stay out of trouble. The less contact you have with people who dangle temptations in front of you, the better. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get together with people you don’t get to see often. Plan an event. Revisit personal goals, and start the process of fulfilling your dreams. Share your thoughts and plans for the future with someone you love. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotional matters will crop up if you address challenging issues. Make sure you have thought things through before you move forward. A mistake will have long-term effects that may not be reversible. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep everyone in suspense. Flesh out your plans. When you are ready to share, do so with a splash. A positive lifestyle change is heading your way. HHHH
