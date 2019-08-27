Happy birthday for Aug. 28: Make an effort to take advantage of the opportunities and changes heading your way this year. Your numbers are 6, 14, 24, 26, 30, 41, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Live and learn. An emotional situation should be looked at carefully before you make a decision that can affect your financial future. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Just because you want to make a change doesn’t mean you should. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be pragmatic when dealing with children, your lover or anyone who tends to lean on you too much. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Give attention to personal issues before someone tries to take over. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let anyone take advantage of your generosity. Giving in to someone or something you know little about shouldn’t be considered. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Fine-tuning your course of action will protect against loss as well as results that could stifle your chance to reach your goal. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Reconnect with people from your past who share your concerns and interests, and you’ll come up with a plan that encourages you to work as a team to achieve your goals. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Go over your options and concerns, and turn your desire into a reality. Look for the perfect platform to execute your plans. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t rely on others to do things for you or to be truthful. Choose wisely. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for the good in everything and everyone. Romance is featured. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look on the bright side and follow your heart. An opportunity can lead to a new beginning. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Aim to stabilize, not disrupt, your world. Offer help, not chaos. HHH
