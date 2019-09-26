Happy birthday for Sept. 27: Be careful about how you move forward. If you don’t take care of unfinished business now, it will slow you down when your life and opportunities pick up. Your numbers are 4, 15, 21, 26, 30, 39, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can think big and plan all you want, but when it comes time to decide, take baby steps. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change will give you a different perspective on the possibilities that are within reach. How you approach your next big step forward will make a difference. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your emotions in check, your temper well-hidden and your charisma and friendly demeanor right out front for all to see. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put your energy into something that interests you. A chance to do something unique or different will give you a rush. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider the possibilities, and sign up to make the changes that will help you look, feel and offer your best. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take the plunge, and see what’s available. Taking a trip, getting together with people you have enjoyed spending time with in the past or signing up to learn something new will all encourage you to make changes. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen and show respect, but don’t let anyone put you down or use emotional manipulation to get you to do things. Honesty is the best policy. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): How you help others will make a difference. Honesty and sincerity will draw genuine people to your side. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Protect your position. Someone will use emotional tactics to meddle in your affairs. Financial loss can be prevented. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep secrets. If you share information, you will be disappointed by someone who doesn’t share your values and ethics. A change at home will end up saving you money. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t feel the need to help or follow someone when you should be doing your own thing. It’s important not to put off something you want to pursue. Take the initiative, and you won’t be sorry. Romance is highlighted. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your plans simple. You’ll make a significant impression on people who count if you can stick to a budget. A partnership should be supportive, not taxing or stressful. HHH
