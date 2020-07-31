Happy birthday for Aug. 1: Keep track of statistics this year. Staying on top of your game will require fundamental input and maneuvers that ensure you don’t let anything take you by surprise. Your numbers are 9, 14, 23, 27, 30, 36, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep moving forward. Do what you say, and leave no room for error. Don’t create problems. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change of heart will lead to a better relationship with someone who has plenty to offer. Make alterations that are conducive to a project. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Lend a helping hand, but don’t let anyone take advantage of your kindness and generosity. Joint ventures will result in an emotional confrontation. Keep your finances separate and your temper under control. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take the high road when dealing with partners and people who challenge you. Concentrate on creative endeavors. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Use your energy to make personal improvements, fine-tune your plans or lifestyle and focus on doing what’s right and best for everyone. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will lift your spirits and give you hope for a brighter future. Reach out through social media and connect with an old friend or someone who shares your sentiments. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take time to pamper yourself. Giving yourself a new look or tending to your physical, spiritual or intellectual needs will be uplifting. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change to your routine will lead to valuable information. Expand your mind, and address emotional issues that have left you tangled in the past. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look for an innovative way to earn extra income. Call on your resources, and update your skills. Clear a space at home, and follow through with your pursuit. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take the high road. Refuse to let anyone upset you or disrupt your plans. Alter what isn’t working for you, and fine-tune what you enjoy doing most. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sit tight, take care of unfinished business and don’t feel you have to participate in something that doesn’t interest you. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Observe how others respond to your requests, suggestions or opinions. When in doubt, let your intuition guide you. HHHH
