Happy birthday for Sept .25: Push yourself to the next level. Put the past behind you, and take on a schedule that will help you gain momentum. Your numbers are 4, 11, 22, 24, 30, 39, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep moving. The less time you have to think about situations that irk you, the better. Anger and frustration will slow you down. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Abide by the rules, and be forthright with information. Refuse to get involved in someone’s investment. Put your time and money into what will help you get ahead. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Fix up your surroundings, and get in touch with mentally stimulating people. The ideas you come up with will lead to a joint venture that can bring in extra cash. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for alternative ways to handle your financial, medical and contractual affairs. Use your imagination, and rely on your intuition to help you find solutions. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Listen to what others have to offer, but when it comes to matters concerning business, reputation or position, take the most secure path. Risk is not an option. Make love a priority, and keep the peace. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will lift your spirits. Do something you’ve never done. Reach out to someone who shares your interests. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Deal with domestic problems quickly and efficiently, and move on to a matter that means more to you. Think and act fast before someone has a chance to come between you and what you want. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Remain objective when dealing with colleagues, friends and relatives. You are best to be a mediator, not a disruptor. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take advantage of social media, and expand your interests and circle of friends. Engage in intellectual changes, and enjoy the company of friends and family. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t labor over what you can’t resolve or let anyone push you in a direction you don’t want to go. Make peace of mind your priority. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself. The less information you share, the better. Handle joint finances or ventures with care. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Offer suggestions, hands-on help and your time, but don’t donate or pay for someone’s mistake. A change of plans will end up benefiting you. HHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.