Happy birthday for June 23: Turn this year into one of opportunity, positive change and having a new lease on life. Your numbers are 2, 13, 23, 29, 33, 35, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You may want to think twice before you say something you can’t take back. Don’t let the moon play havoc with your life. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look for new ways to improve your surroundings. You’ll want to spend more time at home if you feel comfortable and entertained. An emotional matter will surface. Play your cards right, and someone will give you something special. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Concentrate on mastering whatever you set out to do. Learn from experience, and you will gain insight into the way things work. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A financial, contractual or medical gain is within reach. Do your best to take advantage of whatever comes your way. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep what you are thinking and doing a secret. Concentrate on making a positive change to the way you look and live or to your professional goals. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be methodical regarding partnerships, donations or any other help you offer. Don’t let others take advantage of you or pressure you into something you don’t want to do. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let anyone push you around. Take your responsibilities seriously, and finish what you start. It’s best to work alone if you want to avoid stress. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let the changes going on around you stop you in your tracks. Look beyond what others are doing, and channel your energy into something you enjoy doing. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look at the way you’ve been living and the temptations that have been difficult to resist. It’s time to shake things up and start anew. Begin with self-improvement and getting along better with the people who love and care about you. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put more effort into your domestic life. Make adjustments at home that will add to your comfort and create a space that you find inspiring. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Let your emotions push you to take over. Address sensitive issues openly to put them behind you. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Touch base with people you haven’t seen in a long time. Set up a virtual reunion to see what everyone’s doing. HHHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.