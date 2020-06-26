Happy birthday for June27: Express your thoughts and feelings, embrace the people and pastimes you enjoy and be responsible for your happiness. Your numbers are 6, 11, 23, 27, 33, 36, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Think before you react. Get your facts straight before you make up your mind about something that can change your life forever. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Dream it, believe it and make it happen. Achieving happiness is up to you. Take responsibility, and do what feels right and is best for you. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put your differences aside when working with others, and do whatever is necessary and beneficial for everyone. Set a stellar precedent, and you will gain respect and cooperation. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): When it comes to rearranging things at home, enforce discipline and begin the process of decluttering. The sooner you clear some space, the easier it will be to start a new, exciting project. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change regarding the way you earn your living will prompt you to explore possibilities. Consider what you enjoy doing most. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Call someone you once worked with, and you’ll discover something you didn’t know. A prospect that entails using favored skills will get you thinking about a lifestyle change. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider the best way to strengthen yourself physically and emotionally, and you will find it easier to deal with people who are challenging. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A good idea will turn your life around. Consider how you want to live, and start building a stairway to a future that makes you feel enthusiastic. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take better care of yourself and those you love. Don’t let an outsider meddle in your domestic affairs. Share your feelings and intentions with the people closest to you. Romance will enhance your life. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look at the possibilities and the prospects that interest you the most. Adjust the way you live to suit your needs. Discuss things with the person closest to you,. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make your health and financial well-being priorities. Consider your options and how to use your space at home to accommodate what you want to accomplish. A commitment will push you to follow through with your plans. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Reviewing the past will help you come up with a plan that will encourage updating the way you do things. Use your knowledge and skills to turn a negative into a positive. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.