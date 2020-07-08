Happy birthday for July 9: Your sensitivity toward others will come in handy this year. Listen to your heart, and express the way you feel. Your numbers are 5, 17, 22, 28, 36, 39, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t get bogged down with trivial matters, unnecessary arguments or other people’s problems. Go about your business, and keep people at a distance. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stick to your plan, and finish what you start. A positive change is heading your direction. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t overreact or take on something that will make you look bad. Set your sights on what’s doable. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A heart-to-heart talk will lead to workable solutions. Be reasonable and willing to compromise, and you will avoid getting into an unnecessary argument. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a virtual tour of a place you’d like to explore. Join a social media group or master class to put you in touch with people who share your interests. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your suggestions will be well-received. Before negotiating, go over every detail to ensure you are getting what you want. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t get angry; get moving. If something doesn’t go the way you want, pick yourself up and start over. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look into new possibilities. A change of pace or direction will be good for your morale and inspire you to revise some of the attributes you enjoy using to fit current economic trends. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pull yourself together, and distance yourself from associates who don’t give enough in return for the help and things you offer out of generosity. Shake things up, and concentrate on positive influences. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll take a greater interest in the unknown. Science and the unfamiliar will pique your interest and lead you in a direction that is exciting and challenging. A lifestyle change will bring you closer to someone who shares your beliefs. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t make a drastic or hasty change because someone else does. Pay closer attention to the things that make you happy, and adapt your daily routine to allow you more time to do something that brings you joy. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Enjoy the people who offer the most in return. Set aside time to enrich your mind and to exercise enough discipline to reach your goals. Let your intuition guide you, and you will be happy with the results. HHH
