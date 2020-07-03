Happy birthday for July 4: Step up and take over. Make yourself available and indispensable Your numbers are 7, 16, 24, 27, 36, 42, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t let anyone bait you into a fight. Stay calm, finish a project and stay out of trouble. Choose peace and happiness over discord. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look for an opportunity, and turn it into something that will help you excel. Whether it’s a personal or professional gain you make, shoot for the stars. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Dig in and get things accomplished. Puttering around the house will lead to collecting all those things you don’t wear or use anymore. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Choose to do something special for someone you love. Make an adjustment at home that will bring you closer to the people you care about most. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A little adventure will help you clear your head. Look for a physical activity that will test your stamina, or do something creative that will encourage you. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t waste time on situations you cannot change. Put your heart and soul into positive people and projects that will enhance your life. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep the peace. Issues that surface at home or with someone you work with will be emotionally upsetting. Don’t let a misunderstanding turn into an irreversible problem. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A chance to learn or experience something new will keep you engaged as well as encourage you to alter the way you do things in the future. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put your best foot forward, and do what you can to make someone you love happy. A home improvement project doesn’t have to cost a lot if you do the work yourself. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Turn your day into a family affair. Your combined efforts can bring about positive change that will encourage better relationships. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stick close to home. Rely on the past, and you will find a way to make your personal life better. A physical change will give you the pick-me-up you need to pursue a goal you set for yourself with confidence and finesse. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your insight will help you find the best way to assist those in need without endangering your personal or physical well-being. What you have to offer can be used to subsidize any income loss you’ve encountered. Think smart; act safely. HHHH
