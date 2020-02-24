Happy birthday for Feb. 25: Embrace what life has to offer. Put the past behind you. Savor only what’s important to you, and offer what you don’t want or need for those who would benefit from your charitable donation. Your numbers are 7, 18, 24, 29, 31, 38, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen carefully; if you act too quickly, you will make a mistake. Observe what others are doing, and follow each possibility from beginning to end before making a move. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t neglect to see that you are in a good position. Work or financial matters will turn in your favor. An older reliable source will offer stellar information. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Sit tight, even if someone tempts you with something that appears to be a sure thing. Take steps to make a positive change to the way you look, your attitude or your relationship. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Added discipline will help you follow through with your plans and encourage others to step up and join in whatever it is you are trying to achieve. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Love is in the stars, but don’t let jealousy kick in and cause a problem. Affirmative and loving action will bring out the best in you. Get involved in humanitarian activities, and you will make a valuable connection. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Plan to do something you enjoy with people you feel comfortable with, and you’ll get good results. There will be substantial gains financially and professionally if you pay close attention to detail. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t put up with meddling, interference or pushy behavior. Take the initiative to remove yourself from any situation causing you grief. Deal with responsibilities quickly, and move on to self-care and pampering. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): There is some uncertainty regarding doing things with family or pursuing an outside interest. Offer to split your differences and share your plans to avoid hurt feelings. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your promises within reason. Don’t exaggerate or lead someone on, or it will come back to haunt you. Don’t set yourself up for a fall or let anyone back you into a corner. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Success is within reach. Money and recognition will put you in a good position to dictate what you want to happen. Take the high road, be a humanitarian and speak the truth. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Nurture your emotional and physical well-being. Give yourself a chance. Rediscover what you enjoy most in life, and challenge anyone or anything that stands between you and your happiness. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A firm stance and intuitive guidance will help you make a wise decision. Follow through with speedy action, and you’ll see a remarkable change that will benefit you as well as others. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.