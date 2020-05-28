Happy birthday for May 29: Uncertainty will be your downfall. Be resourceful, gather facts quickly and make decisions based on logic and facts. Your numbers are 8, 14, 25, 29, 33, 42, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a moment to go over details. If you take on too much, you will exhaust yourself physically or financially. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may desire change, but before you get started, consider what you can afford and the people who will be affected by the decisions you make. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Adjust your strategy. A change doesn’t have to break the bank. You can adhere to a budget if you are willing to do the legwork. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get caught up. Take care of personal business, money matters and any health issues you have. Be reluctant to leave anything to chance. HHH
LEO (July 23-August 22): A personal change will be advantageous. Think and do for yourself; you’ll progress much faster. Do your own thing. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll be tempted to take a risk you shouldn’t. Before you make a mistake, retrace your steps and rely on experience to help you ward off a potential problem. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Reconnecting with someone will have some good and some adverse ramifications. An honest assessment of what transpired years ago will be necessary if you want to make a wise decision. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be cautious regarding money, legal or health issues. Someone will offer the wrong information that can cost you. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend more time taking care of your responsibilities and less time arguing or dealing with complaints. Trust what you know to be factual. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look at your investments, consider your options and make changes that support better prospects as you move forward. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Spend time fixing up your surroundings or making alterations to the way you look. Romance is on the rise. HHH
PISCES (February 19-March 20): Refuse to let insecurity take over. Believe in yourself and what you are capable of doing. Refuse to let someone’s negativity bring you down. HHH
