Happy birthday for March 14: Don’t settle for less when you can have more. Put your emotions to rest, and let common sense and practicality help you maneuver your way to victory. Your numbers are 7, 18, 20, 26, 34, 37, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider what’s possible, and look into the best way to bring about positive change. Figure out how to fit into a lifestyle that’s different from what you currently have, and find the best way to use your skills to reach your objective. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stop laboring over what you should and shouldn’t be doing. It’s up to you to make whatever you want available. Business meetings or educational pursuits are favored. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Exaggeration or being dishonest is apparent. Whether it’s you or someone you are dealing with who doesn’t want to disclose the truth, the result will be regretted. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Sometimes aggressive action is required to get things done. Work alone in order to accomplish more. A responsible approach to whatever you do will be repaid twofold. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Travel will entice you, and an adventure will end up costing more than you can afford. Take a step back, and consider what’s necessary. You cannot buy love, and you should be suspicious of anyone asking for too much. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A personal change will make you feel good. A day trip will give you a fresh perspective regarding someone or something you want to pursue. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your plans simple. If someone offers you something that sounds too good to be true, take a pass. Use your imagination, and you’ll come up with a good plan. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Give your all in order to gain the most. You will benefit from the comments made and the questions asked. Changes to your living arrangements will pay off. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take on whatever challenge you face with enthusiasm. You will gain confidence and popularity. A visit from someone will enrich your life if you listen to the advice. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Dive in and take over. Your enthusiasm and willingness to pitch in and help will make others follow suit. Romance is in the stars. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Evaluate your life, and consider the changes you want to make. You are in a better position than you realize. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t give in to someone uncompromising. A poor decision will leave you at a loss. Question motives. HHHHH
