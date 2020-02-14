Happy birthday for Feb. 15: Head into the future with confidence. If you show weakness, someone will take advantage of you; if you are strong, you’ll end up being a trendsetter. Your numbers are 8, 17, 21, 27, 34, 40, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your ability to find solutions and match what anyone else can offer will enhance your chances of advancement. Romance is in the stars, so include the person you love in your activities. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Go after what you want. Don’t let anyone stand in your way. Someone will disagree with your behavior, but it’s up to you how you conduct yourself in situations. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A position or an opening will interest you. A personal connection to someone you are working in conjunction with will develop. Traveling for education or business will pay off. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t make a big deal out of anything. Offer enthusiasm and skills, and you will make a difference. Change can be useful as long as you go about it the right way. An opportunity may be lost if you are stubborn. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Help others, and you will help yourself at the same time. A change at home will make life easier for you but annoy someone close to you. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your unique way of handling situations and other people will put you in the driver’s seat. Your real friends will be happy for you, but expect someone’s jealousy to conflict with your success. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Creative ideas will help you choose a new direction. Don’t let your emotions take over, or you may end up revealing personal information that someone can use against you. Love and romance are encouraged. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Concentrate on getting things done instead of starting a feud. Don’t take criticism to heart. Listen, but refuse to let it stand between you and the success you are trying to achieve. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get moving, make things happen and excel. Offer your services, and donate your time to something you want to pursue. A chance to meet someone who can boost your confidence and your income is apparent. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Try something new or visit a destination that you’ve never been. It will open your eyes to a new way of living or doing things. Altering your plans will lead to a secure future. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look forward, put the past behind you and pursue your goal. Focus on what’s important to you. Promote happiness, and offer love and peace to those you encounter along the way. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Think, formulate a plan and follow through. Don’t hesitate when you should be moving full speed ahead. Taking action doesn’t have to cost a lot. Start small and build. HHHHH
