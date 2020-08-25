Happy birthday for Aug. 26: You’ll encounter winning proposals this year. Don’t let emotional issues stand between you and the changes you want to make. Maintain equality and fair trade, regardless of what you face. Your numbers are 3, 12, 23, 28, 34, 37, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): A positive attitude will help you excel. Put your energy into perfecting whatever you want to pursue. Take on a challenge. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Friendship is featured, and a chance to learn more about someone you enjoy being around will open your eyes to new possibilities. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Initiating force, ultimatums or emotional manipulation is not acceptable. Whether you are trying to get your way or someone else is, put an end to such behavior, and get on with your life. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Change direction. Spice up your life, move things around at home to suit your new lifestyle and be open to suggestions that will encourage spending more time with someone you love. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep active. Physical activities and challenges will encourage you to test your strength and help you dodge situations that require making decisions you aren’t ready to pursue. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll be disappointed if you rely on anyone. Something unexpected will stop you in your tracks if you are not prepared. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Reach out and help others. Offer your time, knowledge and services, but not your cash. Take a hands-on approach, and make a difference. Someone will recognize your skills. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get organized, and you’ll make your life easier. The pressure to finish what you start will mount. Your professionalism and reliability will determine your destiny. Don’t promise anything you cannot deliver. Celebrate your accomplishment. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick to the truth, or don’t say anything at all. Focus on personal growth, physical fitness and emotional stability. Learning experiences will have consequences if handled the wrong way. Don’t make unnecessary changes. Truth and fair play will make a difference. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Trust in your ability to make your own decisions. Listen to the suggestions made, but don’t give in to something you don’t want to do. Love, commitment and contracts all look good, but donations or paying for others will lead to regret. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on doing the best job possible. Refuse to let someone or something from your past disrupt your plans. Don’t feel you have to make a change because someone else does. Offer others the same freedom you want in return. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to the truth, or be prepared to face an emotional dispute. Someone you love will disappoint you. Don’t make decisions that are final. You’ll have to be fair if you want to make progress. HH
