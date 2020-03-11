Happy birthday for March 12: Inch your way forward. Hide your intentions, plans and feelings until you are sure you have everything in place. Your numbers are 7, 13, 18, 24, 31, 33, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): A positive attitude will help you maintain good relationships. Anger will not solve problems, but thinking matters through and coming up with a workable solution will pay off. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t sit back; take the initiative, and make things happen. Charm will help you get others to do something for you, making it easier to reach your target. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): There will be too many options or people involved to get things done. Take a wait-and-see approach, and don’t rule out moving forward on your own. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Show off, and you’ll draw attention. Wheel and deal to position yourself for success. Love is on the rise, so put time aside for a little fun and games. Travel plans can include both work and pleasure. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be inclined to take on something that someone makes look easy when it’s not. Do your research, or you will end up falling short and getting blamed for the outcome. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can’t go wrong. Just follow the rules and a strategy, and forge ahead. An opportunity will be made available that will give you a chance to learn something. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A project will become your prime concern. A change of plans will require you to pick up information that will help you get things done on time. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Finalize deals, settlements or investments. Don’t hesitate when there is so much at risk. Take action, and don’t let an emotional matter slow you down. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A partnership will be on shaky ground if you don’t do something to make amends. You can make money, but don’t do so at someone’s expense. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a different approach to the way you do things, and you will surprise everyone with your adaptability and uniqueness. A career or personal move will give you greater financial freedom. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t give something away that you worked so hard to keep. Letting your ego get in the way will end in regret. A fair alternative is encouraged. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Express your wishes, and push your plans forward with confidence. A pertinent change to the way you live will result in greater comfort. Love is in the stars. HHHHH
