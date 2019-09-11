Happy birthday for Sept. 12: It’s up to you to bring about change. If you sit back and wait for something to happen, you will end up disappointed. Your numbers are 3, 15, 19, 22, 26, 32, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be careful who you share personal information with or who you trust with your belongings. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get involved in a project that excites you. You’ll meet someone who will inspire you to bring about positive change. Romance is in the stars. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Protect yourself against people and situations that are questionable and challenges that are unrealistic. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Self-improvements will lead to compliments, and making your surroundings more convenient or comfortable will draw the people you love spending time with most to share your space. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may want to go over any details personally before you agree to a proposal someone makes. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Mix business with pleasure. Learn from the best, and share with those who are willing and able to contribute as much as you. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for the less obvious reasons not to get involved with someone or in something that you don’t understand or know enough about. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A positive change at home will encourage you to start a project that you have wanted to do for some time. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep opinions and feelings to yourself. The less you share about yourself, the easier it will be to fly under the radar and accomplish your goals. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Personal gains and improvements should be your top priorities. Learn all you can, and do as much of the physical labor as possible yourself. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do what you can to expand your skills, knowledge and qualifications. Keep competitive individuals at a distance until you reach your goal. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Personal improvements should be a priority. Romance is on the rise. HHH
