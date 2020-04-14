Happy birthday for April 15: Being precise and articulate regarding your thoughts, plans and feelings will encourage good results. Your numbers are 6, 10, 19, 24, 33, 38, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Being a people pleaser will wear you down. Put your needs first, and concentrate on using your skills and knowledge to help you get ahead. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let confusion take over. Narrow-mindedness will lead you down a rabbit hole. When in doubt, ask questions, research and strive to get as much information as possible. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Rely on your intelligence, foresight and discipline to help you get what you want when you want it. Make personal improvements that will fetch compliments as well as someone’s undivided attention. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A professional change will help raise your income, but before you start spending, make sure the money is in your account. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your ability to act fast and to counter anyone trying to corner you before he or she has a chance will save you from an unfortunate mistake. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t believe everything you hear. Go directly to the source to get your information firsthand. A change of scenery will make you question the way you are living. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Wheeling and dealing won’t bring you the rewards you expect. Take a practical approach, and keep expenditures minimal and your promises doable. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let someone’s negativity bring you down. Avoid discussions that can lead to an emotional argument. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Choose to spend time improving your surroundings or doing something that will bring you closer to someone you love. Share your feelings and make long-term plans. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick to the rules. If you overdo it or take on someone eager to fight, you will end up wasting time and energy on something that won’t benefit you. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stick close to home and to the ones you love. Surround yourself with the people and places you are most familiar with to avoid a situation that can lead to unwanted change. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Offer help, but don’t share personal information with people. A change someone makes may tempt you to follow suit. Get the lowdown before you engage in something risky. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.