Happy birthday for May 14: Look for the positive aspects in life, and you’ll encounter opportunities that will encourage you to try something new. Your numbers are 7, 13, 21, 24, 33, 42, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Share your thoughts and feelings. Look at every angle, and contribute something positive. Extend warmth and compassion toward those in need of a pick-me-up, and you will feel good. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do your due diligence, find out whatever you can about everyone and everything. The more information you gather, the better prepared you will be when it’s time to negotiate. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A romantic connection looks promising but challenging due to misunderstandings. Be honest, upfront and consistent, and you’ll avoid sending the wrong message. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be inventive; it will help you take advantage of the lifestyle changes that are in place. Don’t let what you’ve done in the past deter you from adopting the new norm. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll get a lucky break if you retrace your steps and set up a conference call with someone you’ve worked with before. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Settle down, and ease into the necessary changes and the economic adjustments that are required. You’ll make progress if you are sensitive to what others need or want. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Concentrate on personal growth, not meddling in someone else’s business. A positive direction will make you a better person. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stop worrying about everyone else, and do the things you enjoy. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Enjoy spending more time with someone you love. Conversations will help you get to know each other better. Refuse to let outsiders disrupt your life. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You won’t get away with anything. Someone who cares about you will want to step in and take over. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll face opposition and manipulative people. Don’t feel pressured to decide if you aren’t ready. Seeing a pressure tactic used should be a warning sign not to give in to manipulation. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get rid of any negative thoughts, and look for the positive in whatever situation you find yourself facing. Look at the big picture, and you’ll know what changes you need to put in place to keep your life moving forward. HHH
