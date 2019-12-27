Happy birthday for Dec. 28: Keep an open mind and an even keel. Too much of anything will work against you. It’s best to consider running a tight ship. Personal happiness should be your goal. Your numbers are 6, 10, 18, 26, 32, 41, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take your time, settle down and give yourself a chance to consider your options. Spend time with people you trust to offer sound advice and who can help you make clear-cut decisions. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get out and see what’s going on in your community. Observing and participating in events will open your mind to different cultures and ways of doing things. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Personal growth due to an unexpected change will turn out to be favorable. A positive attitude will help you see the benefits and the good in what transpires. Romance is encouraged. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t spend, donate or give too freely when you have responsibilities and bills to pay. Focus more on your relationship with others and how best to use your time and energy to make your situations at home and work more manageable. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Spend more time being introspective. The deeper you look inside, the more you will discover who you are and what you want out of life. Discuss the changes you want to make with someone you love. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A social event will take you on an unusual detour that will influence the way you feel about life. The more you discover, the easier it will be to recognize what it is you want. Children and seniors will be insightful. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t let someone bully you. Make it clear what you are interested in doing and what you are not. End this year on a high note. State what it is you want, and enforce your will. Romance is on the rise. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make decisions, and plan to follow the path that interests you. Change begins within and develops into something based on what’s happened in the past, what you currently face and where you see yourself in the future. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get together with old friends. Share your thoughts and feelings with someone you love. Romance is featured. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let confusion set in due to physical and emotional uncertainty. Consider the facts, discuss your concerns and retreat until you have a clear picture regarding what you want to do next. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotions will be close to the surface. Focus on love, romance and stability. Offer to help, but be careful not to overdo it or to promise the impossible. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An emotional situation should be handled with care. If you are erratic or take action without thinking first, you will end up at a loss. HHH
