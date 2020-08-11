Happy birthday for Aug. 12: Stop, look and listen. Take nothing for granted, and don’t let others speak on your behalf. A steady pace will maintain stability and help you avoid risky changes. Your numbers are 4, 11, 19, 24, 27, 34, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Clues from your past will help when looking for new ways to use your skills. Keeping up with the times and being vocal will help you set the standard. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change of heart will lead to an unexpected turn of events brought on by someone close to you. Don’t leave anything to chance. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make up your mind. Inconsistency will be your downfall. Decisions shouldn’t be based on emotions or trying to please others. Do what’s best for you. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Concentrate on what you can do to save, cut corners and build a stable future. A unique idea is worth looking at. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your work and personal life will face off if you haven’t allocated equal time to ensure you take care of all your responsibilities. Getting organized will help you maintain the balance required to keep the peace. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Taking a look at an old problem from a different angle will help you see alternative ways to bring about positive change. Don’t be daunted by someone offering criticism. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Adapt if it helps you keep the peace. Making an effort to get along will give you leverage when you need something in return. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You may not agree with everything you hear, but take the information that resonates with you, and it will help you find a new way to put your skills to use. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A change someone wants you to make will be overrated. Find out what’s entailed before you commit to something. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can’t please everyone. Take a step back, and consider what you want. Offer incentives that will encourage others to get on board and help you with your plans. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you want something done right, do it yourself. Someone will put pressure on you to make changes you don’t want to make. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t ignore an opportunity to make a professional or financial move. Altering the way you live and work will not please someone close to you. HHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.