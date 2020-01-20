Happy birthday for Jan. 21: Put everything in order, free up time and prepare to concentrate on what you want to achieve this year. Your numbers are 2, 16, 24, 27, 31, 46, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take demonstrative action, and you will capture the spotlight. Don’t be shy or too proud to ask for help. Concentrate on the result. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Address any financial issues that surface. Keeping on top of debt and monitoring what you spend will help ease stress and encourage you to live within your means. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Procrastinate, and you will end up missing out on an excellent opportunity. Look to someone you respect for guidance. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Visit someone or a place that motivates and inspires you. Take a different approach to how you use your skills. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take on a challenge. You have the money to outsmart and outdo any competition you face, so don’t hold back when you have so much to gain. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Show kindness and compassion, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you or what you have to offer. Size up situations, and set boundaries when dealing with anyone who is pushy. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Share your ideas, listen to the suggestions made and move forward on your own. Maintaining control of the outcome will be in your best interest. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Dig in and get the facts. Knowing what you are up against will make life easier and help you get the results you want. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A staunch attitude will help you achieve things, and innovation will lead to advancement. Make a move, start a new adventure and redesign how you want to live. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Observe what others do, and you’ll recognize who you want to stand beside. A disciplined attitude will help you ward off temptation. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stick close to home, and sort through any personal paperwork you left undone. An unexpected move someone makes will leave you in a quandary. Rethink your strategy, and rearrange your plans. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Uncertainty is growing. Refuse to let someone persuade you to get involved in something that isn’t beneficial. Look for other options that will encourage good health and stability. HH
