Happy birthday for Dec. 15: Limit impulse. Flaunt peace, love and happiness. Attitude will make all the difference in the world this year. Nothing needs doing in an instant. Your numbers are 9, 17, 24, 31, 35, 42, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen to what’s being said or offered, and prepare to counter. Negotiate your position, offer incentives and arrange to make a secret deal that will benefit everyone. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An opportunity will be too good to ignore. Call upon someone you trust to offer insight into any potential ramifications you might face. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spend time at home. Discussing plans will put your mind at ease. Getting into the festive mood should include preparing for upcoming events. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for an opportunity to use your creative skills to please the ones you love. Making something everyone can enjoy will lead to compliments. Romance is favored. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get out with friends or make plans to do things with youngsters. Enjoy the festive season and all it has to offer. Attend events that tie tradition, faith and family together. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make plans that include people you want to help or who you are responsible for. Giving back to your community will be insightful and make you grateful for what you have. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Let your intellect lead the way. Refuse to allow emotions to intervene or people who are looking for an excuse to blame you. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider what matters most to you, and follow the path that will take you there. A steady pace forward, honesty and spending time with someone you love will bring the results you are trying to achieve. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stand tall, be truthful and live up to your promises. How you conduct yourself will make a difference to the people you deal with daily. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t get into a spat with someone you love. Put your differences aside and work jointly to prepare for an upcoming event. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of your health and well-being. A little “me” time will help you relax as well as give you time to consider your options. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An unusual turn of events will put you in a good position. Enjoy what life has to offer with the people you love most. HHH
