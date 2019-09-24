Happy birthday for Sept. 25: Make changes that please you this year. Your numbers are 6, 13, 21, 24, 33, 39, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Participate in activities that will challenge you. Learn from every experience, and look at each encounter as a chance to discover something new. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be careful not to promise something that has too many risk factors. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Concentrate on what you can accomplish, and work alongside those who share your mindset. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep moving forward until you are satisfied with the results you get. Refuse to let someone meddle in your private business. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Share your thoughts and feelings, and you will be offered a host of ideas that will help you expand your interests. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take part in something that excites you. Make a difference, and you will feel good about your contribution. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t get into a squabble with someone who is trying to bully or put demands on you. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You may be quick, but before you make a final decision about anything, you should take a timeout and consider the outcome. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do the work yourself; if you count on others, you will be disappointed. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The changes you make at home or to the way you live will give you the outlet you need to turn a negative into a positive. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Giving someone information that is personal or that should be protected will lead to emotional discord. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do what’s expected of you, and keep moving forward. HHH
