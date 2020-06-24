Happy birthday for June 25: Change your goals to suit the economic trends better. Staying one step ahead of the competition will help put your mind at ease and give you the incentive to set unique alternatives that are more conducive to what you have to offer. Your numbers are 4, 12, 23, 25, 32, 39, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay calm, think matters through thoroughly and move forward with kindness and compassion. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider others when making decisions. Discuss your plans with loved ones before you begin something new. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pick up information that will help you keep your skills updated. The more you have to offer, the easier it will be to maintain a healthy income. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Channel your energy into something creative. Use your skills to work effectively with the changes that are going on around you. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do what makes you happy. Taking care of the people you love and doing something that makes you feel good will help you move in a direction that offers a stable future. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t take chances when it comes to your job, health or money. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stick to a plan that is simple, doable, practical and within your financial means, and you will find a path that is stimulating as well as rewarding. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn as you go. Your intuition is on target. Broaden your spectrum, and visualize how you see things unfolding. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Anger won’t solve a sensitive situation, but honesty and integrity will. Listen to what others say, but don’t buy into someone’s ideals. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Discussions are vital if you want to make a change that affects others. Get everyone on board by offering incentives. If you pump up people, there isn’t anything you can’t accomplish. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Spend more time on personal achievements and positive domestic changes. Refuse to let emotional matters stand between you and what you want to happen. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll come up with a good plan that will encourage you to make lucrative decisions. A change regarding how you earn your living will entice you. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.