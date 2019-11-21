Happy birthday for Nov. 22: Putting everything in its place will bring you peace of mind and encourage you to start doing things that bring you joy. Your numbers are 2, 14, 21, 27, 31, 37, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put an all-out effort into whatever you do, but don’t take on more than you can handle. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Anxiousness will push you to act prematurely. Spend your time and your money wisely. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll be able to drum up the enthusiasm and support you need to forge ahead with something you want to pursue. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at all sides of a situation before you make a move. Don’t make too many plans. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Socialize, attend a party, relax and have some fun. Romance is on the rise, and personal improvements can be initiated. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take whatever you want to do and move it outside your home environment. Indulgent behavior will spin out of control and lead to an argument. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Engage in an activity or project that you want to pursue. Call on friends who are as enthusiastic as you to join in the fun. Romance is in the stars. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): There will be a fine line between giving too much and too little. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take whatever you do seriously, and do it right the first time. Criticism will adversely affect your mental state. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep life simple, accomplishments doable and your plans affordable. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Evaluate your mental, physical and emotional status as well as your financial or legal position. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll have to multitask to accomplish your plans. HHH
