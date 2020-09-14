Happy birthday for Sept. 15: Finish what you start. Put everything in its place before you market what you want to do. Your numbers are 3, 10, 14, 23, 30, 34, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a day to play. Do something that will boost your morale or help you bring about positive physical change. Start a new fitness routine. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Aim to please, but not at your own expense. Offer kindness and compassion, not your cash. If the advice you offer comes from the heart, it will be well-received. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Inconsistency is apparent. Ask questions and be precise to avoid a misunderstanding. Emotions will flare if someone doesn’t give you an accurate description of a situation that involves you. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll stumble across valuable information through conversations with friends, relatives or colleagues. Verify what you discover before you pass the information along. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Assess the situation and take action. You have to get things right the first time if you don’t want to face criticism or complaints. A change someone makes will leave you in an awkward position. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): As information unfolds, you will flip back and forth. When in doubt, you are best not to make a move. Listen, assess and regain your faith in what you feel is best for you before you change direction. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen to your inner voice, and make your move. Let your emotions take over, and act out how you feel. Truth matters. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Protect your reputation, and make the necessary adjustments. Gauge what’s best for you and the ones you love. Think outside the box, and make adjustments. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep moving forward. Refuse to let anyone come between you and your goal. Stay on top of new technology and any economic changes that might jeopardize your financial standing. Avoid impulsive moves. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s time to make a move. Look over your finances, and you’ll find a way to improve your current situation. Let your gut feeling lead you in a direction that promises security and long-term success. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sit tight, be an observer and strategize how best to move forward when the time is right. You can make personal improvements if you pool your resources with someone you love. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Speak the truth, and clear the air. Focus on building strong unions with the people who are most likely to have your back. Someone from your past will offer emotional insight into a situation that’s confusing you. HHH
