Happy birthday for May 16: What you contribute will make a difference. Look at what you have to offer and where your skills, insight and experience will do the most good. Your numbers are 2, 9, 20, 24, 32, 35, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Gather information, prepare, organize and schedule a timetable that enables you to reach your destination. Wisdom, coupled with taking appropriate action, will encourage good results. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Avoid gossip, temptation and indulgent behavior. Take the high road, and you will find it much easier to get things done. Your intuition won’t let you down. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You are headed toward a cultural shock if you haven’t prepared yourself for the lifestyle changes that are unfolding in your community. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t overreact if you want to get your way. Legal, financial or health issues need care and consideration. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You don’t have to do what everyone else does. Use your intelligence, experience and skills to come up with a plan that works for you. Discipline and hard work will be your gateways to new beginnings. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Nothing will unfold as expected. Learn to adapt to the changing times and to work with what you have. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep moving forward. Size up what everyone is doing, make adjustments that will help alleviate conflict and adhere to the truth as you move forward. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Personal matters will turn out different than anticipated. Working from your home is an excellent way to pass your time. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Join a social media group that encourages you to broaden your outlook. Gathering information that can help you develop a profitable way to spend your time is favored. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Observe what’s going on around you, and you’ll find a way to use whatever situation you face to your advantage. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep plugging away at your pursuits. Move things around at home to give you the space to pursue a new hobby or goal you set for yourself. Get in shape, spice up your life and adjust to the change. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be attentive, listen, make positive suggestions and be a good friend. Offer your time and wisdom, not your money. The payback will be incredibly helpful when you need something. HHH
