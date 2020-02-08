Happy birthday for Feb. 9: What you offer to do for others will pay off in unexpected ways. You will find out information that will help you make better decisions regarding your friendships, purpose and the way you want to live your life. Your numbers are 8, 15, 22, 27, 30, 36, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Prepare, and you will get twice as much done. Take an interest in what others are doing, and it will inspire you to make a personal change that will improve your attitude as well as your appearance. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Interference won’t make you or anyone else happy. Stick to your affairs, and you’ll avoid a scene that can make you look bad. Protect your reputation regardless of what others do. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t set yourself up for disappointment. Do things for yourself, expect nothing from others and use your time to benefit you. A physical challenge will prompt you to take better care of your health and well-being. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Protect against illness or injury using proper diet, fitness and common sense. Don’t pass up an opportunity to spend time with someone who can offer you information regarding your family background. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Gear up for an adventure. Spice up your life, or get involved in something that motivates you to use your skills more diversely. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your problems a secret. Listen and observe, and you will discover information that gives you clarity regarding a bothersome situation. Look within for answers. You will find a way to turn a negative into a positive. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Participate in events that interest you. Interacting with others will expand your mind and encourage you to try something new. A reunion will be informative and help you let go of the past. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pressure isn’t the best way to get others to do things your way. Offer incentives, information or opportunities, and you will get your way. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spontaneity will lead you down an exciting path. Engage in a competitive event that will pump you up and help you prepare for a more significant challenge. Passion, energy, strength and courage will lead to victory. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep financial concerns to yourself. Concentrate on what you can do to cut costs or to bring in more cash. An educational pursuit looks promising. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Having family fun, romancing someone you love or getting together with people who make you smile and bring out the best in you is encouraged. Make personal improvements. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be careful how you handle unstable situations. Emotional turmoil will not help keep the peace. Less talk and more action will help you avoid an argument. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.