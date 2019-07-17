Happy birthday for July 18: Move full speed ahead. Let your unique sense of awareness and drive help you develop and accomplish what you want to unfold this year. Your numbers are 7, 18, 22, 27, 35, 38, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look outside your immediate circle for answers. Being too close to a situation can cloud your vision. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a change for the right reason, not because you are emotionally attached to someone or something. Anger will solve nothing, but you will make progress if you take the path of least resistance. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ve got all the right moves. As long as you think matters through and execute your plans with finesse, much can be accomplished. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Carefully think through matters that can affect your personal finances or health. Make romance a priority. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Think before you act. Letting your emotions or your ego take over will not open doors and probably will bring about an unexpected and unwanted turn of events. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be careful what you say to your peers. Someone will take you the wrong way and reiterate something to others that could make you look bad. Handle all matters personally. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Communication may cost you emotionally if you are preaching to someone who will never see things your way. Stick to those who share your beliefs and opinions. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do what feels right. Taking action will be in your best interest. If you make a promise, follow through. If you love someone, demonstrate how much. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a look at the past and the mistakes you made. Experience can help deter getting into a jam that isn’t necessary. Don’t let money matters or joint endeavors ruin a relationship. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Work behind the scenes perfecting whatever it is you are trying to accomplish. Changes can be made, but only after you have taken care of every detail. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look at the possibilities, and refuse to let anyone stand in your way. Do things that will benefit you, not someone else. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your ideas with like-minded people. Set a plan in motion that will bring you closer to your goal. Refuse to go overboard because someone is pressuring you. Know your limits as well as your expectations. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.