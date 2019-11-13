Happy birthday for Nov. 14: Put more thought into how you handle your money this year. Don’t let someone else control your finances. Your numbers are 9, 14, 22, 26, 39, 41, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): How receptive you are to someone you love will determine what happens next. Listen to your options. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change of plans will keep you on your toes. Make sure you have all your documents in order. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be careful what you wish for. Someone is likely to take your actions the wrong way. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take up an unusual hobby, or sign up for a seminar that will help you understand future trends and how best to use what you have to get ahead. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make plans with someone who brings out the best in you. Personal pick-me-ups will improve your attitude. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Speak your mind; you will encourage others to help you bring about positive change. Control your emotions to avoid giving someone the wrong impression. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Show how much you care by doing something awesome for someone you love. Take on a challenge that will test your strength and stamina. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll be faced with decisions that can change the way you earn your living or surroundings. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions will interfere with your thought process. Don’t make hasty decisions regarding someone or something you care about. Focus on fitness, health and emotional well-being. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your relationships with your peers matter. Listen carefully, and consider the best way to accommodate others without jeopardizing your integrity or reputation. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Personal gain is heading your way. An idea you have will lead to extra cash. Getting into a fitness routine or improving your surroundings to live a healthier lifestyle is favored. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Simplicity, moderation and determination will lead to success. Surround yourself with people who have as much to offer as you do. Don’t let emotions cloud your vision. HH
