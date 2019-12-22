Happy birthday for Dec. 23: Evaluate your position, life and the direction you are headed. Consider your health and happiness, and how best to achieve your objective. Your numbers are 4, 16, 22, 27, 34, 42, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Think your personal plan through to make it happen. Put any worries about work out of your head, and enjoy the spirit of the season. Take a break from the arduous climate at work, and concentrate on romance and plans. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If change is what you want, do something that will encourage you to spend more time with positive people and less with those who aren’t reliable. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spend more time trying to please the people you love or doing something you enjoy. Take responsibility for your happiness and your physical well-being. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A change of plans will be in your favor. Use your imagination, and you will find a surprise offering for someone special. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Share your feelings, not your anger. A show of affection coupled with intelligent conversation and suggestions will help you keep the peace. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Enforce the rules, regardless of what others do or say. Take the high road, and do what feels right. An opportunity will arise that will change your course of action. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Speak the truth, and stick to the facts. How you portray a situation will determine what others think of you. Personal improvements can be made. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be careful what you wish for. Be realistic, and stick to what’s possible. If you overdo it, you’ll have regrets. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take in life and what you have. Appreciation will be essential when dealing with friends and relatives. Don’t spend what you don’t have. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The best way to deal with difficult people is to listen, but also to be a straight shooter when asked your opinion. Offer innovative solutions and hands-on help. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let the mad rush going on around you cause you grief. Stay calm, avoid emotional anger and don’t take chances when it comes to health, money or surprises. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Let your actions speak for you today. Words will lead to a misunderstanding or making a promise you won’t want to keep. HHHHH
