Happy birthday for May 23: Dig in, and don’t stop until you reach your destination. Take the helm, and be the driving force that turns your dream into a reality. Your numbers are 7, 12, 23, 28, 33, 42, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are gaining momentum. Believe in what you are capable of doing, and map out your course of action. Choose peace over chaos. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A time-out will help you rethink your next move. Engage in activities that ease stress. A cheerful attitude will make a positive difference. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Deception is on the rise. Whether it’s you refusing to recognize the truth or someone playing mind games with you, it’s time to take a closer look. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t share personal information. Make sure you have all your documents in order. A proposal may entice you, but before you get involved, follow the money. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Speak up, lend a helping hand and do your best to shine in a time where others need positive encouragement. Your dedication should not be at the expense of giving up something you love. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Proceed with caution when dealing with matters that can affect your reputation, position or livelihood. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll have insight into what’s going on, what’s possible and how you can take advantage of a situation that is influencing your lifestyle. Personal growth, educational pursuits and a new direction look promising. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Weigh the pros and cons before you leap in a direction that could be damaging. When uncertain, take a step back. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Circumstances will test partnerships. Listen carefully; question what someone offers. Do your best to keep the peace, but don’t give in to someone’s manipulative ways or unrealistic demands. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be careful who you do business with or how you handle your money matters. Someone will try to take advantage of you financially. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Say what’s on your mind. Share your intentions, and start making changes in your life. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t let jealousy be your downfall. Stick up for your beliefs, but don’t force what you think or do on others. HH
