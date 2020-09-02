Happy birthday for Sept. 3: Take the road less traveled, and you’ll discover something that has been missing from your life. It’s time to explore what’s available and test your knowledge and experience to ensure that it is ready to take on something new and exciting. Your numbers are 7, 11, 19, 21, 25, 33, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make the most of your time. Spend more time physically making things happen and less time talking and trying to convince others to pitch in and help. Don’t waste time arguing with someone. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll crave change. Don’t expect or wait for something to happen. Take charge, and put your plan in motion. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be careful who you let into your circle. Don’t be fooled by someone promising you the impossible. Put your energy into unfinished business. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Dream a little dream, and turn it into reality. Approach uncertainty with an open mind, and you will discover a way to reach your objective. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take the lead, and do whatever it will take to live up to your promises. Don’t trust someone who uses emotional manipulation. Recognize when someone is trying to take advantage of you. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Engage in something new and exciting. Your happiness is your responsibility, so make sure you do the things that bring you comfort and joy. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sit back and observe. Have patience when dealing with unreasonable individuals. Silence is your best bet. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take pleasure in the people and things that bring you the most joy. Be imaginative; what you come up with will capture the attention of someone. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your thoughts to yourself, and your passwords, personal matters and possessions tucked away. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a moment to remember what’s happened in the past before you trust or engage in something similar. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your intuition will be right on target. Let your feelings lead the way, and you will avoid making a mistake. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do something that you find entertaining. Join an online dance or fitness class, or reach out to someone you enjoy spending time with. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.