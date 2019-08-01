Happy birthday for Aug. 2: Trust in facts, not in hearsay or persuasive individuals trying to manipulate you. Your numbers are 9, 17, 21, 24, 33, 38, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll be offered plenty of advice, but in the end, you have to do what’s best for yourself. Romance is highlighted. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be careful with your cash and possessions; people may try to take advantage of you. Don’t let your generosity get the better of you because someone offers you a compliment. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Think big, but live within your means. Don’t make a physical change without research or buy into something that sounds too good to be true. Focus on home, family and togetherness if you want to make a change. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep plugging away until you reach your destination. Your hard work will pay off. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Pay close attention to the way you look, who you listen to and how you react. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Check out every angle before you make a move. Having a plan in place instead of winging it will ensure you haven’t overlooked a small but essential detail. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t feel responsible for someone else’s happiness. Implement a healthy daily routine. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Less time spent on primping and worrying about the way you look or who likes you and who doesn’t, the better. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Too much of anything will bring you down, not lift you up. Keep your emotions under control and your spending to a minimum. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stop being so hard on yourself; start to enjoy what you have. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look at your options, and take advantage of any opening or opportunity that becomes available. Romance is highlighted. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your imagination to consider how you can make the most with the least. A simple lifestyle will ease stress. HHH
