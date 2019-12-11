Happy birthday for Dec. 12: Evaluate your relationships, and be selective regarding who you have time for and who you should probably not see as much. Your numbers are 2, 12, 20, 26, 31, 38, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look beyond what’s right in front of your nose. Refuse to let someone sidetrack you or put you in an awkward position. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make change count. Check your motives, decide what’s best and choose the most cost-efficient way to get what you want. Strategic plans will make a difference in how things turn out. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you are too accommodating, someone will take advantage of you emotionally, financially or contractually. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Tie up loose ends, and plan to relax and mull over what you want to do to have fun. Romance is encouraged. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t worry about what others are doing; concentrate on what you are doing. Gather information, test out a theory or sign up for something that interests you, but don’t sit idle. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let anyone railroad you into something that isn’t right for you. Open your eyes, do your own thing and make positive personal changes that will improve your life. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a mental, emotional or physical trip that will lead to information that will help you make a decision. Stop letting others decide for you. Use your voice to get what you want. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Dream on. Embrace friendships with people who inspire you to try something new, and offer alternative options to put your talents to good use. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Being on the same page as someone you spend a lot of time with will help you combine your needs and encourage higher personal growth and happiness. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A particular change you make will improve your health and your appearance. Reach out to someone you don’t see often, and something that makes you happy will develop. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make plans to do things with youngsters or to bring a little cheer to someone who doesn’t get out much. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be honest about the way you feel and what you want to happen. Helping others will be the greatest gift you can offer. HH
