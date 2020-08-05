Happy birthday for Aug. 6: Take your time this year, and learn from the experiences you encounter. Don’t trust situations or people who are manipulative or play with your emotions. Your numbers are 4, 10, 19, 23, 32, 38, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Decisiveness will be necessary when dealing with pending legal, health or financial matters. Don’t leave anything to chance. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be innovative and eager to get things done. How you attack a project or responsibility will be what counts in the end. Don’t let temptation or interference get in the way. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take better care of your physical and emotional well-being. Focus on fitness, diet and steering clear of situations that cause anxiety and stress. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Refuse to let anyone back you into a corner. If you don’t stand up for your rights and what you want, you’ll have no one to blame but yourself. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Hard work will keep you out of trouble. Put your energy where it counts most, and you’ll make a difference. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Address pending issues openly and honestly. The best course of action is to enforce a change that encourages better relationships. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Discipline will pay off. Keep busy, and finish what you start. Your reputation will depend on attitude and your ability to get things done. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Incorporate some fun into your day, but don’t go over budget. Use your imagination, and you’ll develop a plan that is cost-efficient and enjoyable. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider how or where you want to live. The personal changes you make should include the people you care about most. Don’t let an outsider come between you and someone you love. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let anger settle in, or you will fall short when you try to reach your accomplishments. Use your energy wisely, and make a point to be positive, accommodating and efficient. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t make a change because someone else does. Weigh the pros and cons, and proceed down the path that will bring you the most in return. Personal gains look promising if you use your intelligence and your imagination to get ahead. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Spend time helping others, and you will feel good about what you accomplish. The people you encounter will give you a different perspective on life. A change someone close to you makes will disappoint you. HHH
