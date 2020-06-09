Happy birthday for June 10: Timing is everything. Refuse to let uncertainty set in when continuity, precision and decisiveness are required. Your numbers are 9, 14, 21, 24, 32, 37, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be part of the solution, not the problem. Set guidelines for everyone involved. Take physical action to ensure you practice what you preach. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep your emotions out of the equation when making tough decisions. Don’t let a last-minute change of plans disrupt your routine or ability to finish what you start. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pay closer attention to health, diet and exercise. Refuse to associate with people who want you to get involved in excessive behavior or go against rules and regulations. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take note of the way others do things, and implement any technique you feel will help you progress faster. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let uncertainty or stubbornness stand in your way. Size up situations, and make a decision. Trust in what and who you know. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be open about what you want and willing to make compensations to get your way. Finding a way to work with others will make your life easier. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look at the broad scope of whatever situation you face, and pick and choose what works best for you. You can’t make decisions for others, but you can follow a path that will lead to a better future. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Troubles will arise if you are dealing with older relatives or domestic problems. Take an intelligent approach. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Question anything that doesn’t sound or appear to be accurate. Staying on top of the information you are given and verifying the source and facts will help you avoid a mistake. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look into the past, and call on the experience that will help you make the wisest decision regarding a personal or professional situation that needs to be addressed. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t stop until you excel. Whether it’s home or personal improvement you are trying to achieve – or correcting a mistake that could cost you financially – discipline and hard work will promote success. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to what you know. If you try to impose your will on someone, you will face opposition. Use knowledge, charm and persuasive tactics to get your way. HHH
