Happy birthday for March 1: Use your time wisely. Reach out to people you have an interest in or have worked alongside in the past, and new ideas will emerge. Your numbers are 2, 16, 22, 28, 33, 38, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take time to reflect on what’s happened in the past and the lessons learned. Reset your attitude to help you see all sides of a situation before you jump to conclusions or act on a false assumption. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be responsible for what you want to happen. Speak up and share your intentions, and find out if you are on the same page as someone you want to do things with moving forward. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take the time to revisit the past, assess the present and make decisions that will influence the future. Prepare to let go of what isn’t working for you to clear the way for better days ahead. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Plan your strategy, and prepare to follow through. How you handle others will make a difference in the way your ideas are received. Force will not be necessary if you are considerate and include perks for those you want by your side. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Walk away from situations that are restrictive or indulgent. Peace, quiet and balance are what you need to reorganize your thoughts and make satisfactory decisions. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look closer, and you’ll discover what it is that motivates you. Sometimes you have to venture a distance to experience life and to appreciate all you have. Live, laugh and be merry, and it will enrich your life. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stay on top of your game. Don’t let anyone take advantage of you, and protect against a loss, poor health and people who aren’t good influences. Spending money or being indulgent won’t help matters. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll have some good ideas that will help you make your space conducive to achieving something creative you want to pursue. Make a change. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Expect someone to ruin your plans or mislead you. Take matters into your own hands, and map out a program that allows you to control what you want. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a moment to enjoy the fruits of your labor. All work and no play will lead to loneliness. Reach out to people who can appreciate what you have accomplished and who bring out the best in you. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do what needs to be done, and keep your opinions to yourself. Personal growth and educational pursuits are in your best interest. Avoid making a premature change, even if someone close to you is prompting you to take a risk. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep the peace, offer solutions and protect what is near and dear to you. Embrace change, and let go of what’s no longer useful. HHHH
