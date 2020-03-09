Happy birthday for March 10: Put more oomph into whatever you decide to do this year, and you’ll attract positive attention. Your numbers are 4, 15, 19, 27, 32, 35, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t overreact, or you will end up in a compromising position. Use what unfolds to your advantage. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Someone from your past will offer you a noteworthy prospect. A favor you provided will lead to rewards. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Speak up. Don’t give anyone a chance to talk you into something you don’t want to do. Use your intelligence to outsmart anyone who tampers with your plans. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make every move count. Head in a direction that fulfills your needs. Don’t give in to someone using emotional tactics to confuse you. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A trip will be useful for you. Whether it’s a physical, emotional or mental journey, the outcome should grant you clarity and understanding of what’s possible. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Check out what friends, peers and relatives choose to do with their time. The conversations you have will lead to professional and personal possibilities. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be upfront about your intentions. Don’t compensate for a shortcoming you think you have by offering a false impression. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stick to your budget. Don’t take on someone’s responsibility or debt. A domestic change will help you overcome the dilemma you face. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay attention. Someone will play games with you, using unfair tactics that will leave you questioning your feelings as well as your plans. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Money and emotions won’t mix well today. Keep your wallet, possessions and passwords in a safe place. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Collect or pay off a debt. Handle a pending settlement with direct communication. Someone will offer you sound advice. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your thoughts, and you’ll interest people who have something to contribute. Participate in an activity that gives you the chance to show off your skills. HHH
