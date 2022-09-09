QUESTION: It is fascinating to read the Bible verse that the disciples of Jesus turned the world upside down. What exactly does this mean? – F.S.
ANSWER: Because the disciples dared to buck the tide of public opinion and be different, because they dared to believe when other people doubted, because they were willing to risk their lives for what they stood for, because they chose death rather than to live an empty life, the world took notice of what motivated these men and women. In due time, they turned the philosophical and religious world upside down.
The Apostle Paul told Christ’s followers not to conform to the world (Romans 12:2) and these words still have a tremendous and significant meaning for believers today. These words cut like a sharp sword across our way of life. They are not comfortable words. They have the tone of the battle call in them. They separate the weak from the strong. But they are words of inspiration and conviction, and we need to hear them today – and heed them.
We must not be conformed to this world mentally. The world by its advertisements, conversation and philosophy is engaged in a gigantic brainwashing task. Christians must not allow the world’s sewage system to contaminate the Christian mind. We also must not conform to the world physically. Our bodies are meant to be the temple of the Spirit of God that abides in us. Nor should we conform to the world socially. The world attempts to absorb us into its secular society and to conform us to its earthly image, but Christ tells us not to conform: “They are not of the world, just as I am not of the world” (John 17:16). The disciples turned the world’s ways upside down by the power of the Word of God.
– This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.